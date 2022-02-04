Warrnambool's new breast care nurse hopes to help alleviate stress of sufferers

news, latest-news,

Warrnambool has a new McGrath breast care nurse. Elle Richards, 32, has been a nurse for 10 years and is looking forward to supporting people transitioning through a very difficult time. The Port Fairy resident said McGrath breast care nurses embodied everything she admired about nursing. "It is by far the most fulfilling role I've had to date," she said. Ms Richards, who grew up in Cavendish, was previously a clinical nurse specialist in haematology and bone marrow transplant at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. Since moving to Port Fairy in 2020, she has worked in oncology at South West Healthcare. Ms Richards said she hoped to be able to help alleviate the distress people were faced with when an unexpected cancer diagnosis occurred.

