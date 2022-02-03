Brave south-west truckie awake and talking

news, latest-news, panmure, truck driver, accident

A Panmure truck driver who had both legs amputated after a truck accident has spoken her first words. Michelle Pillar, 25, awoke from an induced coma at The Alfred Hospital on Sunday night. Her step-mother Belinda Thornton spoke of the joy at hearing Michelle's voice for the first time. "I got a phone call and it was Michelle - she wanted to speak to me," Ms Thornton said. "She asked me how I was and how I was going." Ms Thornton said Ms Pillar always put others first and valued family and friends above all else. Her passion is driving trucks and making others - especially her step-brothers Nate, 9, and Zander, 8, laugh. "She's always the life of any party," Ms Thornton said. "She was always laughing. I miss her laugh." Ms Thornton was involved in a truck rollover near Colac on January 10. Doctors are confident Ms Pillar could have a prosthetic on her right leg, but they are not sure whether her left leg is strong enough. Ms Thornton said it was extremely difficult not being able to be by Ms Pillar's side due to COVID-19 restrictions. Ms Pillar has asked to come home on several occasions, but Ms Thornton and her father Ken Pillar have explained to her that she is in the best place to recover. "As soon as restrictions ease we will be by her side," Ms Thornton said. "Being so far away from her is the worst part." Ms Thornton said her step-daughter was blown away by the support shown by people all over Australia. More than $100,000 has been raised through various fund-raisers, including a GoFundMe. "She had no words. She couldn't believe it. We can't either - there are no words to thank each and every person who has donated, sent well wishes or had Michelle in their prayers." Ms Pillar's step-brothers have been busy drawing photos of trucks to make their sister smile. "They sit down and draw pictures of trucks, which they put in a folder for her," Ms Thornton said. Ms Pillar's friends have also been a pillar of support for their friend's family. "Michelle's friends have been amazing - they have been calling every day to get updates," Ms Thornton said.

