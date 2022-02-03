news, latest-news,

A Terang woman was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital with non-life threatening injuries after rolling her vehicle near Macarthur on Thursday afternoon. Hamilton police highway patrol unit's Leading Senior Constable Ben Carroll said the 19-year-old was travelling south on Moyne Falls-Hawkesdale Road about 1.30pm. He said the cause of the crash was being investigated by police. "Her vehicle has left the road and the car has rolled," Leading Senior Constable Carroll said. "She was airlifted to The Alfred (hospital in Melbourne). The woman's injuries are non-life threatening." Police, Country Fire Authority volunteers from the Macarthur and Hawkesdale brigades and State Emergency Service crews worked together to extricate the woman from the vehicle. An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said it was called to the incident just before 1.30pm. The HEMS 4 air ambulance was dispatched to the scene a short time after.

