Industrial land highly sought across the south-west

More industrial land is needed in Warrnambool to accommodate the city's growing needs, according to real estate agent David Falk. The Falk and Co director said industrial land was tightly held and there were a lack of options for businesses. He said he believed additional land in west Warrnambool's industrial estate would be highly snapped up fast. "There's certainly not a lot of industrial land available," Mr Falk said. "I think there's a need for more. "There certainly would be interest from people wanting to build sheds to lease as much as anything." Mr Falk said he believed business owners wanted to be as close to the city centre as possible. He said property in Warrnambool was in high demand. "There's strong demand for all types of real estate - whether it be industrial land, quality homes or even farm land," Mr Falk said. Warrnambool City Council city growth director Andrew Paton said while there were limited opportunities in the industrial estate in the city's west, there were plenty of lots available in the east. "Warrnambool has two major industrial zone precincts - a long standing precinct located to the West of the City and another being the more recently developed Gateway Business Park east of the City at Horne Road," Mr Paton said. "Both precincts provide important industrial land to cater for the City's manufacturing industry, storage and distribution, and related activities. "While a limited number of infill and land development opportunities exist in the older precinct west of the City, the development and ongoing construction program of the Gateway Business Park is delivering new industrial lots to the Warrnambool market. "Council actively monitors all types of land use supply and development activity in the City, whether it be residential, industrial or commercial and the strategic land use work is in response to these key trends and pressures. Moyne Shire Council hopes to make more industrial land available in Mortlake and Koroit, mayor Ian Smith said. "Moyne Shire is very proactive in wanting to develop more industrial land," Cr Smith said. "The Mortlake industrial estate is virtually full, which is a good thing. "I'm sure there is a big appetite for businesses wanting to establish in the shire, especially in Mortlake." Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said the council had identified land to be rezoned as industrial in Simpson and hoped to include more blocks for businesses in its Cobden structure plan. In addition to that the council is seeking a total of $30 million in funding from the state and federal governments for enabling infrastructure for the Camperdown Production Precinct. Cr Gstrein said the funding was needed for a variety of upgrades, including roads and electricity, as well as effluent ponds. "We're getting a lot of inquiries but the real secret to getting things moving is to have the land shovel ready," she said. Meanwhile, Southern Grampians Shire has completed the Hamilton Business Park. Southern Grampians Shire Council mayor Bruach Colliton said the purpose-built estate was developed after the council identified a lack of investment ready land opportunities in the shire. "Council resolved to develop a council owned land parcel located along the Hamilton-Port Fairy Road into an asset for the future that would not only secure new investment and drive population growth, but would positively contribute to growing the economy for years to come," Cr Colliton said. "This project was identified as being crucial for the Greater Hamilton region to increase capacity to offer new investors opportunity to grow infrastructure, and also importantly for local businesses to expand without having to leave the area. "Hamilton Business Park will help meet that need by offering investment ready, fully serviced industrial land parcels with 23 allotments between 1800-square-metres and 6800-square-metres in size available across 7.5 hectares.

