Hamilton furniture removalist pleads guilty to home invasion in Warrnambool County Court

Furniture removalist pleads guilty to horrifying home invasion

The victim of a horrifying home invasion says she fears what would have happened to her if her attacker, a furniture removalist, wasn't disturbed.

