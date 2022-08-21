Placing student teachers in the classroom from the first day of their degree is just one idea backed by a Warrnambool principal in a bid to address workforce shortages.
King's College principal Allister Rouse's "apprenticeship" idea comes as reforms are being considered for the sector.
Teaching course overhauls, paid internships and retention payments top the list of reforms to be submitted to a teacher shortage national action plan proposed for the end of the year.
Australia's education ministers met with school principals, teachers, unions and other education leaders in Canberra on August 12 to hear the issues facing the sector including teacher burnout, short staff supply and lack of retention.
The meeting proposed the development of a National Teacher Workforce Action Plan to make the teaching profession more attractive and keep its existing staff to be presented to the public in December.
Mr Rouse said he would like to see a change in teaching courses where trainees are placed in classrooms from the first day of their degree.
"In effect it is like an apprenticeship where the trainee might work as a learning support assistant while completing their degree," he said.
"Under this model, the trainee would also complete the practical teaching placements in the same school."
He said he thought this would grant student teachers a "deeper understanding of the culture of the school and the school gains a better understanding of the trainee".
Australian Education Union Victorian branch president Meredith Peace said an immediate action she would call for at both a state and federal level was a retention payment for teachers.
"A good way to really try and stem [the] flow of people exiting our profession is to recognise the value of that work... and indicate that we want them to stay," she said.
Ms Peace said she would also be advocating for paid internships particularly for teaching students doing placements in rural and regional areas.
"Perhaps looking at financial incentives to cover the cost of living for those students to travel to country areas," she said. "Government could support people getting experience in the country so that perhaps they're more willing... to apply for a job."
