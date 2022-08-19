Warrnambool's APCO service station will soon undergo a multi-million dollar transformation to include a new 25-seat cafe.
Building works to extend the site will begin in the next month with the facility to remain in operation throughout construction.
It is hoped the redevelopment will be completed by Christmas.
Company director Peter Anderson said the project, once completed, would cost in excess of $2 million which also included the cost of new equipment.
The redevelopment will add another 11 metres to the store frontage which will extend almost to the Raglan Parade footpath and provide an additional 109 square-metres to the existing site.
It will include new cafe seating area for about 25 people and a redesign of the store including the existing kitchen, office and service areas.
"Looking at the shop the right-hand end of the store will be completely redeveloped," Mr Anderson said.
He said its previous redevelopment was more than a decade ago and the revamp would bring it in line with current expectations.
"We've always continued to reinvest in our old existing sites," Mr Anderson said.
"We've always brought them up to speed and been prepared to reinvest in those sites.
"That's what you need to do otherwise they become old and dilapidated and no-one wants to come there.
"People are looking for more from a service station today."
His dad Ron Anderson, a former Warrnambool mayor, purchased the site in the early 1980s.
It was the first APCO in the family business which now boasts 27 Victorian and New South Wales sites.
There are three more APCO service stations currently under construction at Ballarat, Mount Duneed and Mount Gambier.
"APCO's been around for more than 50 years now," Mr Anderson said.
"It's been a long time. Warrnambool's been one of our success stories all the way along. Dad bought that in the early 80s. It was an old Golden Fleece site. We've redeveloped it a number of years ago.
"Because we're moving into coffee in a greater scale, we're looking to expand it again, bigger. I'm pretty excited about developing the Warrnambool one.
"I've been wanting to do it for a long time but it's taken a long time to tick all the boxes."
Construction will be done by a Warrnambool builder who has worked on previous site redevelopments.
APCO is advertising for a retail partner to run and manage the new-look site.
