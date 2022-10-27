UPDATED, October 28: A Warrnambool man will contest charges he trafficked the drug ice in a commercial quantity.
Bradley Thompson, 32, fronted Warrnambool Magistrates Court again on Friday for a committal mention hearing.
The court heard the man would contest a charge of trafficking in a commercial quantity during a one-day hearing on February 22 next year.
The hearing is a submissions-only committal, meaning no witnesses will be called.
Lawyer Sarah Pratt, representing Mr Thompson, said the hearing would primarily be about the quantity of drugs seized and whether it should be considered a commercial quantity.
The court previously heard Mr Thompson was arrested at a Boston Drive address in Warrnambool where police alleged they uncovered 240 grams of methamphetamine - five times the amount considered to be a commercial quantity.
He was arrested, subsequently charged with offences and released on bail.
But he returned to custody earlier this month after he was charged over an an alleged attempted home invasion, the court heard.
Earlier, August 18: A Warrnambool man caught up in an alleged half-million-dollar drug ring has been released on bail after a notorious co-accused was released from custody.
Bradley Thompson, 32, now of Derby Street, successfully applied for bail on Wednesday in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
But, his bail conditions include a $5000 surety, not to contact co-accuseds in the same police operation, participate in the court integrated service program, not contact witnesses, not attend points of international departure, not leave Victoria, to take part in drug and alcohol programs and to not use illicit drugs.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said parity was a key issue, with a co-accused of "some degree of notoriety" granted bail to attend a rehabilitation centre.
It's understood a Supreme Court precedent case has reset the parameters for accused drug dealers getting bail.
Mr Mellas said there was some argument about whether the most serious charge against Mr Thompson could be made out, but overall it was a strong police case.
On Wednesday Detective Senior Constable Haydn Templeton, of the western region crime squad, said that an analysis of the drugs seized at a Boston Street had now been completed.
He said it would now be alleged that there was 120 grams of methamphetamine at 82 per cent purity with a street value of about $50,000.
Mr Thompson does not have an extensive criminal history, although the magistrate noted cash was seized at the accused's raided address, the sale of that home was to settle on Thursday and there's no suggestion the property was a product of any criminal activity.
Mr Mellas said bail conditions could reduce the risk of re-offending to an acceptable level, but he warned that COVID was now rampant in the prison system.
Mr Thompson is due back in Warrnambool court on Friday for a committal mention of his charges.
Police previously told the court that in late March officers executed 10 search warrants in Warrnambool, Highton, Point Cook and Werribee as the conclusion of a four-month operation.
Mr Thompson was arrested at a Boston Drive address in Warrnambool where officers initially alleged they uncovered 240 grams of methamphetamine - five times the amount considered to be a commercial quantity.
They also seized two slingshots, homemade knuckle dusters, digital scales and nearly $20,000 cash.
Mr Thompson was charged with trafficking methamphetamine in a commercial quantity and other offences.
There was a total of 700 grams of the drug seized in the 10 raids, worth an estimated $420,000, 36 grams of cocaine and small quantities of GHB, MDMA, anabolic steroids, cannabis and testosterone.
Detectives also seized firearms, more than $190,000 cash and numerous luxury vehicles, motorbikes and a 2015 Kenworth truck, believed to be the proceeds of crime.
The luxury vehicles include a 2020 BMW M4, a 2014 Chrysler 300c, and a 2016 Mercedes C63 AMG Sedan.
Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Kershaw, from the western region crime squad, said at the time of the raids that the operation had caused a huge dent in the supply of methamphetamine across the south-west.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.