Allansford footballer Tyler Mungean receives positive diagnosis after serious injuries from match against Timboon Demons

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 23 2022 - 2:21am, first published 1:23am
Good news: Allansford football Tyler Mungean has been told by doctors that nerve damage is related to bruising. He's now back home resting on the family farm.

UPDATE, Tuesday, 11.25am:

