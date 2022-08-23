UPDATE, Tuesday, 11.25am:
Injured Allansford footballer Tyler Mungean is back home resting after suffering horrific injuries in a game against Timboon Demons 10 days ago.
Mungean suffered a dislocated hip and three fractures in his back, during the round 18 clash at Timboon on Saturday, August 13.
He was transported to a Geelong hospital and tests last week revealed that swelling around nerves was believed to be behind a lack of feeling in his left leg.
His father Jason Mungean said that Tyler was resting at home and expected to see a doctor next week before determining rehabilitation program.
"He's still got no feeling in that leg," he said.
"He's resting in bed, using crutches to get around for food or to go to the toilet.
"He seems to be in good spirits," he said.
Last week:
Allansford footballer Tyler Mungean is relieved after being told nerve damage suffered in a catastrophic collision on Saturday is related to bruising.
The Allansford versus Timboon Demons clash was called off after Mungean took a mark at the Timboon Recreation Reserve and was cannoned into from behind by a Timboon player.
He suffered a dislocated hip and fractures to his back.
It was initially feared Mungean may not walk again.
It's understood that Mungean has now been diagnosed with three fractures in his back.
His hip, which was dislocated, is now back in place, but he still has no feeling in his left leg
Mungean underwent nerve tests on Tuesday.
He was told that nerve damage is related to bruising, so hopefully the injury will come good over time.
At this stage he does not need surgery.
Mungean will remain in a Geelong hospital for coming days, but could be back in Warrnambool by next week to start rehabilitation.
The match was called off late in the third quarter after the incident, with Timboon leading 8.2 (50) to Allansford 5.10 (40).
The Allansford Football Netball Club has requested the Warrnambool District Football Netball Netball League launch an investigation into the incident.
Witnesses say Mungean was "cleaned up" from behind in an incident described as being "extremely late".
It will be alleged a Timboon Demons player made contact with his knee to the Mungean's back.
On Monday, Timboon Demons president Brendan Hickey said it was difficult to make a comment as an investigation had been requested.
"As a club we have made contact privately with the family and wish Tyler all the best with his recovery," he said.
Monday at 6.15pm:
Treatment options are being considered for an Allansford senior footballer after an incident which prematurely ended the team's clash with Timboon Demons on Saturday.
Tyler Mungean has a dislocated hip and possible spinal injuries after an incident near the end of the third quarter.
In a statement on Monday, Allansford Football Netball Club president Shane Murphy said Mungean had a long recovery ahead.
"The extent of Tyler's injuries is being investigated by doctors in Geelong," he said.
"After speaking with Tyler's family he has a long road ahead to a full recover from these injuries, possibly as long as two years."
Allansford has requested an investigation be launched into the incident.
The match was called off in the third quarter after the incident, with Timboon leading 8.2 (50) to Allansford 5.10 (40).
Witnesses say Mungean was "cleaned up" from behind in an incident described as being "extremely late".
It will be alleged a Timboon Demons player made contact with his knee to the Mungean's back.
Timboon Demons president Brendan Hickey said it was difficult to make a comment as an investigation had been requested.
"As a club we have made contact privately with the family and wish the player involved all the best with his recovery," he said.
Monday, 1pm:
Treatment options are still being considered for an Allansford senior footballer after an incident during the clash with Timboon Demons on Saturday.
The player is understood to have suffered a fractured back and dislocated hip.
Warrnambool District Football Netball League administrator Peter Martin has confirmed Allansford has requested an investigation be launched into an incident during the game.
The match was called off in the third quarter after the incident, with Timboon leading 8.2 (50) to Allansford 5.10 (40).
Large hailstones also fell during the game as intense weather cells headed north-west across the region.
Witnesses say the Allansford player was "cleaned up" from behind in an incident described as being "extremely late".
It will be alleged a Timboon Demons player made contact with his knee to the Allansford player's back.
The Allansford player was taken by ambulance to a Geelong hospital where a dislocated hip was initially diagnosed.
He was then diagnosed with a fractured spine on Sunday.
It's believed that the Allansford player has some feeling in at least one of his legs.
Timboon Demons playing coach Marcus Hickey and club president Brendan Hickey have been contacted for comment.
More to come.
