UPDATED, Tuesday, 12.30pm:
The Coroners Court of Victoria has scheduled a directions hearing in relation to the Kirkstall double murder/suicide.
The court has confirmed the investigation briefing with police will happen before coroner Jacqui Hawkins on August 29.
"As this investigation is ongoing, no further comment can be made at this stage," the spokesperson said.
It's expected at the directions hearing there may be discussion about body-worn camera footage involving gunman Travis Cashmore and Koroit police officers.
It's understood that Mr Cashmore, who shot and killed career criminal Kevin Knowles, 49, and his sidekick Benjamin Ray, 48, made a comment in the street to Koroit police officers prior to the shooting on the morning of July 22.
Mr Cashmore raised a concern in passing to the officers relating to Mr Knowles, but there was no mention of a police firearm as was previously reported.
Last Friday: Local police have been cleared of any wrongdoing after a review of body worn camera footage which captured an incident with a Kirkstall man who days later killed two men and took his own life.
Travis Cashmore, 45, made a throw-away comment to Koroit officers in the street but made no formal complaint about career-criminal Kevin Knowles.
Other media outlets have reported police had failed to act on a complaint from Cashmore about Knowles in the lead up to the double murder/suicide, which rocked the quiet township.
Victoria Police professional standards command officers are now understood to have completed a review of the footage and cleared officers of any wrongdoing.
It is not known how Cashmore, who did not have a firearm licence, obtained the shotgun he used in the double murder.
Cashmore gunned down Knowles, 49, and sidekick Benny Ray, 48, along Scotts North Road in Kirkstall on the morning of Friday, July 22.
Separate end-of-life arrangements have been completed for the three men.
Ray was cremated and returned to his home town of Morwell, while Knowles was cremated in Geelong where his three sons and one grandson live.
Knowles' long-time partner Tracy Leske was excluded from the funeral arrangements and did not attend despite wishing to do so.
It has emerged Knowles did not leave a will and it's expected his Kirkstall property could be the focus of legal action involving Ms Leske, Knowles' brother Sean Doherty, who lives in Warrnambool, and Knowles' three sons.
There is also at least one codicil, a legal document which sets out a creditors' claim, on his Kirkstall property relating to expenses incurred after the death of Knowles' previous partner Amanda Bourke.
Bourke died while swimming with Knowles at The Cutting, near Killarney, on January 18, 2018.
It's understood there may be other legal action as creditors race to secure Knowles' debts.
Knowles, who was born Kevin Timothy Doherty before changing his name, previously told courts he had been abused as a child and received a compensation payout.
He then bought the Kirkstall property, initially living in a shipping container before moving a structure onto the property and renovating that into a home.
Little is known about Knowles' early life but he and older brother Sean lived in Cobden for sometime.
Sean Doherty is due to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on September 5 on charges not related to what happened in Kirkstall last month.
NB: The original version of this story has been altered.
