The Standard

Free N95 masks available at 133 Fairy Street, Warrnambool and Hamilton Base Hospital drive-thru

Updated August 10 2022 - 6:47am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MASKS: Free masks can be collected when getting a PCR or RAT test at the Australian Clinical Labs testing site at 133 Fairy Street, Warrnambool. Picture: Anthony Brady

FREE N95 and KN95 masks are available to people getting tested for COVID-19 in Warrnambool and Hamilton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.