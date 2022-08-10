FREE N95 and KN95 masks are available to people getting tested for COVID-19 in Warrnambool and Hamilton.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Health minister Mary-Anne Thomas said those getting tested over the next four-to-six weeks at a state-run site or community health service could collect a box of masks.
It is available at Australian Clinical Labs testing site at 133 Fairy Street in Warrnambool and Hamilton Base Hospital's drive-thru testing site.
Masks will also be distributed through some of Victoria's community organisations including at multicultural, multi-faith events and Aboriginal gatherings and through a number of disability service providers.
It will also be available from Public Transport Victoria hubs and train stations.
Masks are still mandatory in high-risk settings including hospitals, aged care and on public transport.
Wearing a mask is strongly recommended if you are in an indoor setting, can't physically distance, have any COVID-19 symptoms or are with people who may be vulnerable to COVID-19.
