Port Fairy soccer export Harry Parrett is thriving in his first season competing in Melbourne.
The former Warrnambool Rangers junior moved to the city in October last year to further his soccer ambitions and hasn't looked back.
The year 11 student spent the first half of the season with National Premier League 3 under 18 side Box Hill United before transferring to Bentleigh Greens, where he has played nine games in the higher ranked NPL 1 under 18 competition.
"It's going really well," Parrett said of his time at Bentleigh so far.
"They (Bentleigh) are a really good club and a good team.
"Much better competition than I was having before and I'm really enjoying it."
Parrett, a defender by trade, finished with five games for Box Hill and was previously with Ballarat City in the NPL 3 league.
He played three matches with City's men's team in the suspended 2021 season and 13 matches with the under 21 side.
His move to the Greens came about after their coach, whom Parrett knew, inquired about him and asked him to trial with the club.
The trial was a success and now the talented teen holds down centre-back for the Greens.
He said he had found adjusting to the level "pretty easy".
"Obviously (it's a) better competition with other teams but our side can compete really well with other teams," he said.
"I'm fitting into the team nicely, starting most games and playing well.
"I'm comfortable on the ball, doing long balls over the wingers and just playing up the back and defending well. I think it's going well."
After 16 games, Bentleigh's under 18s sit ninth with five rounds to go.
They are only six points behind fourth-placed Eastern Lions.
Following this season, Parrett's next aim is to crack a permanent spot in Bentleigh's under 21 side.
"I've trained with the under 21s a couple of times now, so it's more about getting noticed there and hopefully playing for them next season," he said. "That'll be tough but it should be good."
The former Emmanuel College student, is now completing his schooling at Forest Hill College in Burwood and said living in Melbourne "suits me more".
"I've got lots of soccer," he said. "At school we have an academy with training four times a week."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
