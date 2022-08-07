Warrnambool coach Ben Parkinson says his side will prepare as usual to face Port Fairy until told otherwise but admits not playing would be less than ideal heading into finals.
The Seagulls forfeited its senior and reserves games against Koroit on Saturday, citing an unprecedented injury list had wrecked havoc on its list.
Port Fairy coach Winis Imbi told The Standard last week "it was possible but unlikely" Port Fairy's senior team would have enough fit players to face Warrnambool in round 17.
"We said after the game so far it's normal, we're playing next week," Parkinson said after his team's 31-point win over Camperdown on Saturday. "So do recovery (on Sunday), we'll train Tuesday and Thursday. Until we get confirmation we're definitely not, that's the only way we can go about it."
Parkinson said if the round didn't eventuate, the Blues, who sit fifth on the ladder and are qualified for finals, would look at alternative options to keep momentum going ahead of a final round fixture against Koroit.
"Maybe we play a scratch match amongst ourselves just to give those guys that need a bit of time in their legs again," he said. "I don't think we're playing well enough to have a complete week off.
"It's unprecedented times. I don't know what Koroit did (on Saturday) but I would imagine we'll have some sort of practice match."
Parkinson said he didn't know what that match would look like yet, whether it was evenly split sides or grouping together his best 21.
"It would be nice to keep the 21 together that would play the next week," he said. "One thing we haven't had is that continuity with our regular side. We're continually making four to five changes a week so I'd love to get some consistency, especially with our back six."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
