Warrnambool is one win away from booking a spot in this year's Big V division one grand final.
The Mermaids will play off in a second semi final after accounting for Camberwell, 67-60, on the road on Sunday.
The Lee Primmer-coached side await first place Sherbrooke, with the winner straight through to the decider and the loser to face the victor of Camberwell and Western Port.
Primmer was thrilled with what he describes as a team-orientated victory against the Dragons, with the Mermaids in control for most of the Balwyn High School-based game.
Every time we win games like that, we set the tone with our defence and our offence flows out of that.- Lee Primmer
"We went into the game thinking we could win it and we now progress through to a second semi final," he said. "
"We prepared well and executed lots of things well."
While Georgia McBean lit up the floor with 27 points for the Dragons, the Mermaids were able to shut down the opposition's second two prolific scorers.
"(Georgia) made a lot of hard shots so I think she was defended reasonable well," Primmer said. "Every time we win games like that, we set the tone with our defence and our offence flows out of that."
While Camberwell won on the boards, the Mermaids' scoring efficiency eclipsed the Dragons by 10 percent.
A well-balanced offence saw several players contribute, with Amy Wormald, who was yet to play Camberwell this season, dominant with 15 points and eight rebounds while also dealing with foul trouble.
Meanwhile Louise Brown (14 points, seven assists) and Matilda Sewell (11 pts, six rebs) hit crucial shots down the stretch, with Katie O'Keefe's experience utilised on the floor, the veteran playing a full 40 minutes.
"She's a leader and has been in these situations a lot," Primmer said of O'Keefe. "Playing at the very highest level, playing in these situations, she knows how to close these games out."
The coach also praised Sewell's composure despite her tender age.
"Matilda, she hit three short-corner jump shots, a 16-year-old, probably icing the game a couple times and taking the shot with responsibility on her shoulders and not thinking anything of it," Primmer said.
"The way her game's grown this year has been remarkable to watch."
Warrnambool will meet Sherbrooke on its home court, with the time and day to be confirmed this week.
"It's all we're looking forward to at the moment," Primmer said. "We're not looking any further than Sherbrooke there.
"We'll orchestrate some sort of game plan during the week and have our normal Tuesday-Thursday practice and go from there."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
