The Greater Western Victoria Rebels have continued their blistering stretch of form, with arguably their biggest win of the year on Sunday.
The Rebels defeated NAB League leaders Gippsland Power 10.9 (69) to 8.9 (57)at Shepley Oval, claiming their sixth win from eight games.
Advertisement
"We were awesome," Rebels coach David Loader said.
"The boys played unbelievably well today. They were incredible."
Aaron Cadman and Beau Tedcastle snagged three goals each for the victors while back-man Hamish Sinnott (Camperdown) was named the Rebels' best player.
Cobden under 16 team member Flynn Penry impressed in the ruck for the Rebels and earned his first selection in the best players, in just his fourth game.
"Hamish Sinnott played pretty well today," Loader said.
"Flynn Penry, the young boy from Cobden was really good. Penry did a great job because he rucked against two guys that were well over 200 centimetres all day."
Loader said his players' ability to follow their plan secured them victory.
"We had a pretty clear plan on what we wanted to do against them today and the boys were just able to execute it," he said.
"I think at the end of the day our ability to just keep ourselves in the contest early when we're under the pump a bit was outstanding.
"But certainly after half-time we just had effort after effort after effort. It became a real scrap late in the day and the boys hung on."
With the win the Rebels move to fourth ahead of their final regular-season match, against fifth-placed Geelong Falcons on August 21. The Rebels are four-points behind third-placed Dandenong Stingrays.
The top-three sides earn a bye after the final matches while the next 10 teams play off in a wildcard round for the remaining five top-eight spots. A three-week knockout finals series follows between the top-eight, to decide a winner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.