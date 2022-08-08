End of an era for Warrnambool Golf Club as clubrooms demolished

We know we will be shortchanged and will have to find some extra money.- Ashlee Scott
Work has begun on a multi-million dollar upgrade of the Warrnambool Golf Club.
The clubrooms, built in 1965, have been demolished to make way for a state-of-the-art facility that will include a conference room for community use and an indoor virtual golf room.
Club manager Ashlee Scott said there had been a lot of work going on behind the scenes in the past six months.
However, the existing clubrooms finally came down a week ago.
The cost of the redevelopment was estimated at $4 million 18 months ago, but Mrs Scott said that had blown out by at least 15 per cent.
The club has secured a $2 million federal government commitment for the project, but is in the process of exploring other funding options.
"The cost has increased by about 15 per cent, which is pretty standard across the industry," Mrs Scott said.
"We know we will be shortchanged and will have to find some extra money.
"We're working really hard to cover all bases and ensure it's sustainable."
Mrs Scott said the new clubrooms, being built by Modus, was expected to be completed in 14 to 16 months.
The club has purchased two portable buildings, which will temporarily replace the clubrooms during the build.
Mrs Scott said the clubrooms had no longer been fit-for-purpose.
"The original building was built back in the '60s and there were some major concerns about the building itself," she said.
Mrs Scott said the cost to upgrade the existing facility would have been significant.
"We made a decision to put a significant investment back into the club," she said.
"It's an exciting time.
"In 18 months' time we will have this beautiful new facility that the next generation of golfing families and the community can use for years to come."
Mrs Scott said the new clubrooms would have a similar footprint but would be slightly larger.
She said the indoor virtual golf room would allow staff to host golf lessons indoors.
Ms Scott said the club was the home of champion Marc Lieshman - something that attracted a lot of attention from golfers - and the club wanted to ensure the new clubrooms recognised that in a significant way.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
