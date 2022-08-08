The Standard

End of an era for Warrnambool Golf Club as clubrooms demolished

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 8 2022 - 8:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
END OF AN ERA: Warrnambool Golf Club manager Ashlee Scott stands in front of the former clubrooms, which have been demolished to make way for a new facility. Picture: Anthony Brady

We know we will be shortchanged and will have to find some extra money.

- Ashlee Scott

Advertisement

Ad

Work has begun on a multi-million dollar upgrade of the Warrnambool Golf Club.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.