Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas has used the monthly open council meeting to demand answers from South West Healthcare over the hospital losing the region's only urologist.
"I don't know much about urology except that it can get serious and to think that nothing's being done about it," Cr Doukas said.
"Now (I don't know) whether the board at the base hospital know about it or are doing anything, but if they're doing something then let the community know and if they're doing nothing get off their backsides and do something."
Cr Doukas raised the issue based on reporting in The Standard that revealed Warrnambool's only urologist Adee-Jonathan Davidson had left SWH over a contractual dispute.
At the time, SWH chief executive Craig Fraser said the hospital had failed to reach an agreement with Mr Davidson despite several attempts and that remuneration was a factor in the departure. Mr Fraser said SWH strove to "strike a balance" with doctors who wanted "to contribute to the public service".
Mr Davidson responded angrily to Mr Fraser's comments, saying his salary was the least important factor in the failed negotiations. He also said it was not true the hospital had made several attempts to reach an agreement.
"I continued to work for almost a year after the expiry of my contract to ensure continuity of service to the community," Mr Davidson said.
Speaking to The Standard, Cr Doukas said SWH had been "pigheaded" in dealing with the issue. "That's all it comes down to," he said.
"There's expensive specialist equipment in Warrnmabool that's been donated and is just sitting there now."
Cr Doukas said anyone with an acute problem would have to travel to Ballarat or Geelong for treatment.
"If you can't drive or someone can't drive you then you have to get an ambulance," he said.
In July The Standard revealed elderly Hawkesdale man William Hickey was rushed by air ambulance to Melbourne and then driven to Geelong because SWH couldn't treat him, an experience Mr Hickey said caused him "significant distress".
Cr Doukas said the SWH board owed the public an explanation.
The SWH job vacancies page does not have a urology position listed.
The Standard approached Mr Fraser and the SWH board to ask what was being done to replace Mr Davidson and whether the salary for the vacant position was lower than what Mr Davidson was asking for.
A SWH spokesperson said the healthcare service was "committed to public urology and is pursuing various options so that we may continue this service into the future."
Moyne Shire mayor Ian Smith said council would be discussing the matter further. Cr Doukas said he aimed to discuss it further at a councillor workshop on Tuesday.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
