Four road trauma deaths in two months possibly linked to drink driving

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:34am
Worrying trend: South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler.

South-west police will target patrons leaving country hotels after four road fatalities in two months.

