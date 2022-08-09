The Standard

OPP claims 10-year sentence with minimum seven years to serve is too lenient

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 10 2022 - 12:38am, first published August 9 2022 - 9:40pm
Prosecutors appealing leniency of sentence after man doused best friend in petrol and torched him

The Office of Public Prosecutions will appeal the leniency of a 10-year sentence handed down to a Portland man found guilty of pouring petrol on his best mate and setting him on fire.

