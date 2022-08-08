Gun Warrnambool Rangers striker Ryan Bail will miss the remainder of the Ballarat and District division one men's season with a broken foot, coach Cam Pyke has confirmed.
The Rangers star, who has kicked 22 goals from 12 matches this season for the third-placed side, has gone in for surgery after initially being a slim chance of playing if the side made the grand final.
"It's confirmed now unfortunately, with Ryan having to have surgery on a broken bone in his foot, which is disappointing," he said.
Pyke said despite the loss of Bail, the Rangers were confident it would have a near full-strength side come finals time after enjoying a week off from playing on the weekend.
"We took it as a real opportunity to rest and rejuvenate ahead of what will be a huge next few weeks before finals," he said.
"We've had a few injuries creep up on us - at the time they seemed like nothing and players were able to push through but it's caught up with us.
"There's a few we'll still have to manage through, Connor Bellman is one who picked up a hamstring injury playing footy with Allansford.
"He'll be a three, four week one and we'll ease him back for finals.
"The week off and missing a training session has given some guys time to recover - they're young guys, but the bodies needed a chance to rest.
"It's a long season and it can take its toll."
The Rangers are still in the frame to earn a double-chance and finish second if they can get a run on in the final three matches of the regular season.
Pyke's group take on Bacchus Marsh at home on Sunday - the side sitting directly below them in fourth on the table in what looms as a season-shaper.
Both are level on 33 points.
"Finishing third or fourth, there's no advantage between the two, finals are played at a neutral venue but if we can get to second it allows us a double-chance," he said.
"That's our aim. Having beaten Bacchus Marsh away from Warrnambool gives us confidence.
"It'll all step on this week's result, if we lose mathematically we won't catch second.
"If we can beat them it sets us up to win our last two games of the season and hopefully we finish second."
