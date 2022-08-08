Two Terang College students are documenting their school's history through a podcast.
Rhys Primrose and Paddy Crawley, both 16, had the idea to start a podcast when they used the platform for an assignment at school.
"We chose a podcast and our teacher really liked it and we really enjoyed making it," Mr Primrose said.
They decided to start their own podcast, which was a hit with fellow students and other school community members.
"Early this year we brought a Rodecaster (Podcast Recording Machine) to bring the sound quality to life," Mr Primrose said,
"We then started up an Instagram account and posted the podcast on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Player FM, IHeartRadio, Samsung Podcast and Podbean got got over 600 listeners more than we expected.
"Our school loved the idea and teachers kept on asking about when the next episode."
The two now produce two podcasts that include interviews with community members and former school students.
"The response to our podcast has been amazing," Mr Primrose said.
He said people from all around Australia and a few from different countries across the world had tuned in to the podcasts.
"Our aim for the school cast is to try and make a monthly podcast or three-monthly podcast based on our school and its history," Mr Primrose said.
The two said they were very grateful for the support they had received from the community.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
