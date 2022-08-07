THERE wasn't a dry eye in the room as the late Killarney musician and storyteller Archie Roach was honoured at the National Indigenous Music Awards in Darwin on Saturday.
The Gunditjmara (Kirrae Whurrong/Djab Wurrung) Bundjalung elder passed away at Warrnambool Base Hospital on July 30, aged 66.
Roach was nominated in NIMA's Album of the Year category for his anthology My Songs: 1989-2021.
Roach's career spanned more than 30 years with his debut album Charcoal Lane released in 1990.
At Port Fairy Folk Festival in March the Archie Roach Foundation stage was launched.
Folkie founder and former director Jamie McKew OAM paid tribute to the artist on Sunday.
"It's quite incredible he was born among this south-west region," Mr McKew said.
"It seems unforgivable that he was stolen away when three years old, but Uncle Archie sings about the stolen children and somehow finds a way to 'come good' as he would say."
Mr McKew said Roach's performances with his wife Ruby Hunter - who passed away in 2010 - were the '"greatest ever" given on the festival stages.
"His is the voice of inspiration like no other and now celebrated throughout Australia," he said.
"Archie Roach and the Gunditjmara elders from Banjo Clarke on have celebrated at Folkie with beautiful Welcome to Country ceremonies, words and songs bringing peace, maturity and a stronger community.
"Condolences to the family.
"As a festival organiser I would regard Archie Roach as one-in-a-million. His gift of words and music - mystical."
Peek Whurrong Elder Uncle Rob Lowe Senior was at Framlingham mission in the 1950s when Roach was taken away as part of the Stolen Generation.
"That will stay with us for the rest of our lives," Uncle Rob said.
The pair formed a close relationship later in life when Roach returned to live in the region.
Uncle Rob's lasting memory of Roach was watching him perform on stage after the passing of Ruby, a cancer scare and strokes.
"When he played on stage my wife, family and I couldn't believe he was performing because we knew how sick he was," Uncle Rob said.
Roach was also honoured at St Brigid's Crossley's Fifteen Minutes of Fame show on Friday where a statement was read out on behalf of fellow Killarney resident and Goanna's Shane Howard - which said the venue was a place Roach recorded some of his music.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
