The Standard

Variety Vic Bash team Car 3268 Udder Brothers raise money for Variety - the Children's Charity

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 7 2022 - 5:27am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHARITY RIDE: Variety Vic Bash Car 3268 Udder Brothers dairy farmers Brett Nutting, Leon Couch and Geoff Wickham. showing off their car at Gateway Plaza on Sunday. Picture: Chris Doheny

DAIRY farmers participating in a charity drive across the country later this month have raised $41,000 for Variety - the Children's Charity.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.