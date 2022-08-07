DAIRY farmers participating in a charity drive across the country later this month have raised $41,000 for Variety - the Children's Charity.
Nullawarre and Curdievale's Geoff Wickham, Leon Couch and Brett Nuttin are making their way on road from Melbourne on August 16 to Cairns 11 days later as part of Variety Vic Bash.
Advertisement
They make up the rookie team Car 3268 Udder Brothers.
Variety raises money for children who were sick, disadvantaged or have additional needs, while the ride ensures 'all children reach their full potential, regardless of ability or background'.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Wickham said the team received a terrific response from the community in donating. The dairy farmer decided to do the ride after speaking to fellow Nullawarre resident Reg Dumesny who is also taking part in this year's ride.
"I've seen the Variety cars before and thought this would be interesting," Mr Wickham said. "I spoke to Reg about it and we ended up coming on board. It's good to get off the farm and it's a great cause."
Mr Wickham said he was looking forward to meeting children and their families along the way. "That's what it's all about," he said.
"You meet families going through hardship one way or another and it just makes you look at your own life - we're not doing it tough at all unless you've got a child that's in need.
"We've got a friend whose child has a brain disability and we see what they're going through."
They join Grassmere's Cathy Anderson and Nullawarre's Jill Mibus who are part of two other local teams. They are also collecting footballs and netballs to give to schools in the communities they pass through.
It's good to get off the farm and it's a great cause.- Geoff Wickham
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.