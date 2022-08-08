SANDRA Timmins was celebrating the birth of her daughter, Melissa, 32 years ago - five months later she was mourning her passing from SIDS.
In Melissa's honour, Ms Timmins is holding the Red Nose Family Disco in Cobden this Friday with all profits going to Sids and Kids.
Advertisement
"I've always helped Sids and Kids over the years," she said.
"When the charity approached me I thought we'll put on a disco because there hasn't been much on."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sudden infant death syndrome is the sudden and unexpected death of an infant under one year of age.
Sids and Kids offers support and services to families who've lost a child to SIDS.
"I sold red noses for about five years after my daughter died," Ms Timmins said.
This is the first time she is sharing her story.
"It's something I never really talked about and most people might not know unless we were friends back then," she said. "It happened then you keep moving along - but I do think about it."
"SIDS and Kids always helped me out - they came out and supported and spoke to me at the time."
It coincides with Red Nose Day.
The latest data released by the Australian Government this month showed that 112 babies died from SIDS in 2018 with a further 100 deaths recorded the following year.
The disco runs at Cobden Civic Hall from 7-9.30pm. Tickets available on eventbrite.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.