Reid Oval will host the biggest day on the Warrnambool and District league calendar on Saturday September 10 with the WDFNL announcing its finals venues on Monday.
The finals series will begin with Wilson's D.C Farran Oval in Mortlake to host the qualifying finals on Saturday, August 20, with the elimination final on Sunday, August 21 to be hosted at Davidson Oval in Warrnambool.
Advertisement
The second week of finals will see the second semi-finals on Saturday, August 27 be hosted at Friendlies Oval in Warrnambool with the first semi-finals on Saturday, August 28 to be played at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
Reid Oval will then host both the preliminary finals on Saturday, September 3 and the grand final the following week.
WDFNL president Kylie Murphy said it was an exciting time of the year.
"It is exciting, it's getting close now and the season is close to finishing up and finals are starting," she said.
"I'm glad we've got the venues locked in, especially with the last two finals out at the Reid. It'll be good to use the Reid Oval."
MORE SPORT:
Murphy said it was a pleasing result to get access to a further two Hampden league venues.
"It's great - we checked with Shane (Threlfall) to make sure it was fine to use South Warrnambool," he said.
"With Moyne Shire working with Mortlake, they've been brilliant in making sure the ground will be in great condition for us as well."
There is one round left in the senior football competition with Nirranda, Panmure, Merrivale, Russells Creek and Kolora-Noorat locked in for finals.
A Grade netball has four sides already locked in for finals with Nirranda, Merrivale, Panmure and South Rovers all in, with Timboon Demons, Russells Creek, Allansford and Dennington to fight it out for the remaining finals spot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.