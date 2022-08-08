The Standard

Reid Oval to host Warrnambool and District league grand finals on September 10

By Nick Creely
Updated August 8 2022 - 12:36am, first published 12:30am
LOCK IT IN: The Reid Oval will host the WDFNL grand finals on Saturday, September 10. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Reid Oval will host the biggest day on the Warrnambool and District league calendar on Saturday September 10 with the WDFNL announcing its finals venues on Monday.

