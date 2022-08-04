Impressive Kolora-Noorat ruckman Sam Kenna believes this season's Warrnambool and District league premiership race is wide open for the taking.
The former GWV Rebels big man - now settled in at senior level with the Power - said the group was focusing on the remaining two matches against Timboon Demons and Old Collegians but was excited about what's to come.
Advertisement
The Power, alongside Russells Creek and Merrivale are all tied on 44 points with two games to go before the finals commence.
"It's going to be my first time playing finals footy in the seniors - I've been told what to expect, everyone says it's a whole new level so I'm keen to have a crack," he said.
"We're excited for finals and whatever but no games are given, we've got to focus on them (final two matches) first and then attack finals as it comes.
"The top teams are really, really close in abilities - It'll be a very tough fight during finals I reckon."
MORE SPORT:
The Power youngster has impressed in his 11 senior matches this season, named in the best six times, and says he is enjoying the responsibility in the ruck.
He previously played two NAB League matches for the Rebels in 2021 and nine senior matches for the Power.
"I played a bit last year but it's my first full year (playing seniors) - it's unreal, we've got a great group of guys, they all look after you," he said.
"There's a lot of big-bodied players around the competition and I'm a bit on the small side myself so it can be hard going at times but I'm enjoying it and the group is looking after me which is great.
"I try and run and be there at the ruck contests, whether it's going down back or pushing forward and being present around the ground rather than just being there at contests."
He added despite the fifth-placed Power largely unable to field their best side for the majority of the season due to a range of factors he was confident things would click at the right time.
"It's been a tough year, a lot of numbers in and out of the side," he said.
"I've missed a few with trade school and I hurt my ankle for a few weeks, so we've had a lot of players miss but we feel we'll be right coming into finals."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.