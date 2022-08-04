Warrnambool and District Cricket Association export Brody Couch says he is looking forward to contributing to team success and developing his game further at BBL level after putting pen-to-paper on a two-year contract extension at the Melbourne Stars.
The 22-year-old fast bowler - also contracted with Victoria - burst onto the scene in BBL 11 for the Stars to become their leading wicket-taker with 16 scalps from 14 matches.
"Yeah it's pretty awesome, just growing up as a young kid I always wanted to play cricket at a high level," Couch told The Standard of his new deal.
"Watching them as a kid on TV you want to be just like them, so being able to put pen to paper and being part of the Stars for the next two years is pretty awesome. I'm really looking forward to it."
The proud Nirranda product said last season's tournament - his maiden BBL campaign - provided him with invaluable learning opportunities and confidence in his game.
"The biggest thing I took from last season, I was durable and flexible in my role so at different stages during innings I bowled up front, through the middle and in the death as well," he said.
"It gives me great confidence that my bowling stacks up against the best players and best teams in the competition.
"It gave me self-confidence that I am capable of contributing to team success which is the main thing."
The ultimate team success has eluded the Stars in the competition's history so far but Couch believes the group has what it takes to go far this season.
"They've had a few chances for a title but haven't got across the line so hopefully we can go one better this season," he said.
Couch will head to Darwin this month to link up with a Stars Academy squad for a Twenty20 tournament against Papua New Guinea, Melbourne Renegades, Northern Territory and Cricket Australia XI.
He said it was an opportunity to improve his game and get in some matches prior to the season.
"We've got so many great people and coaches in the Victorian set-up so it's been a big focus in getting the most of training so it's more quality over quantity majority of the time and improving with every session," he said.
"I've worked hard on my action so I'm keen to get up to Darwin and get in some games. It'll be a great opportunity to develop my own game and help the other bowlers learn.
"As a unit it's a good opportunity to keep progressing so I'm keen to get up there."
