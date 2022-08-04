The Standard

Warrnambool economy strong with growth in spending, investment and building activity

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 4 2022 - 8:09am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud: Council's chief executive Peter Schneider says the city's economic future is positive with strong growth in spending, investment and building activity.
Audience: Attendees from various businesses heard from speakers about the state of the city's economy.

Warrnambool's economy has rocketed to a record high with spending in the city hitting $936 million last financial year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.