Rachel Dobson isn't your typical player but her consistency and creativity stands out, says Koroit coach Kate Dobson.
The Saints' goal attack, who makes her 150th open grade appearance against Port Fairy on Saturday, has long played an influential role in a storied netball program, featuring in five of the club's seven open grade flags since 2010.
"She's not your likely goal attack," Kate said of Rachel, 26. "She's not necessarily fast but the way she's able to use the ball, as a teammate you're not sure where she will pass it so it keeps defenders on their feet. And she's able to bring her teammates into the game.
"Just the way she understands the game, she's very creative and makes space for her teammates, putting it in the right spots. Her timing is amazing."
Alongside the open grade flags and a division one premiership, Rachel had the honour of co-captaining Koroit's first-ever under 13 premiership side in 2008.
"That was a lot of a fun, we were all so young and new at it," Rachel said of her maiden flag. "For the club as well, we didn't' know what to expect, and with Gaye Batt as coach, it was very exciting."
The opportunity came the following year for Rachel, then 14, to play in the open side.
"I was stepping into a great team and I learnt a lot and continued to learn a lot," she said. "I sat back and listened and was lucky enough to be involved in a few more premierships."
The Dobson name is synonymous with Koroit - with older brothers Sam and Ben accomplished senior footballers, and sister-in-law Emily-Rose a teammate and aunt Kate Rachel's coach, there is no shortage of family links tethering her to the club.
"I've grown up there watching the footy before I even started playing netball, it was always there," Rachel said. "When I could, I started playing netball and every season came around and kept going.
"Playing with my family, it makes it more enjoyable."
Though there was two one-year breaks in her career - one to concentrate on study and another with an Achilles injury - Rachel says her enjoyment for the sport keeps her coming back.
"The girls, all the grades and around the club, it's a lot of fun," she said. "Thursday night training with the girls, the banter and also wanting to do our best, but at the end of the day, it's a lot of fun."
Her coach said Rachel was a consummate teammate, her humour a highlight.
"She's a fantastic teammate, and pretty funny - she's got some fantastic one-liners," Kate said. "She definitely makes us laugh."
Dobson, a midwife, said the Saints were ramping up for finals but remained focused on the few rounds remaining.
"We're finding our form at the moment, we're playing the kind of netball we've wanted to all year," she said. "The top-five is quite close and we've said it all year, anyone can really take it. It's just rocking up on the day and playing your best game for four quarters."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
