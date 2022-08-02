The Standard

South West Coast MP Roma Britnell calls for Lyndoch Living CEO to resign

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated August 2 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:20am
Enough: Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has called in state parliament for Lyndoch Living chief executive Doreen Power to resign.

Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has spoken in state parliament today to call for Lyndoch Living chief executive officer Doreen Power to resign or be removed by the board.

