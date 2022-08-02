Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell has spoken in state parliament today to call for Lyndoch Living chief executive officer Doreen Power to resign or be removed by the board.
"Lyndoch Living is in crisis," Ms Britnell told the Victorian Legislative Assembly.
"It has had more than 200 staff leave over the past couple of years amid claims of bullying and intimidation from the upper management that has created a toxic workplace."
Ms Power and the board have come under rising pressure following Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission audits showing record non-compliance to the national aged care standards for Lyndoch's nursing home and hostel, as well as articles raising serious questions about the standard of resident care and an alleged "culture of intimidation, manipulation and bullying" at the organisation.
Ms Britnell said the ACQSC had received "more than 40 complaints" about Lyndoch Living over the past couple of years.
"Despite the damning and concerning issues that have been consistently raised, Lyndoch Living CEO Doreen Power's subterfuge and arrogance remains on display for all to see," Ms Britnell told parliament.
"I believe Ms Power is the source of many of these problems, especially the toxic workplace environment. Her position as CEO is no longer tenable; she must resign. And if she won't resign, the board must remove her."
A segment of the local community has raised ongoing concerns about the management of Lyndoch Living, and Ms Britnell said it was the issue her constituents raised with her more than any other.
After meeting with the Lyndoch Living board in mid-July to discuss the matter, Ms Britnell said she had "no confidence the concerns are being properly addressed - or will be properly addressed".
At that time the board supported Ms Power and said Ms Britnell had spoken to the media without checking her facts or giving the board a chance to respond.
On July 17 a local group launched a state parliament petition calling for the removal of the Lyndoch Board, arguing it "has lost the confidence of the community it serves". The petition had more than 1600 signatures at time of writing.
In response to the petition, the board said it believed community concerns were unfounded.
"While we respect the right of community members to have and express views about our organisation, we do not believe the current criticism reflects the reality," it said.
In her statement to parliament, Ms Britnell said the concerns were real and urgent.
"I fear residents' wellbeing is now at risk, through no fault of the dedicated and brilliant staff, but because of the environment created by Ms Power," she said.
"The Warrnambool community wants action to ensure Lyndoch Living thrives. The only way to change the toxic workplace culture is to remove the source."
Ms Power was contacted for comment.
