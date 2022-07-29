The Standard

End of an era for Warrnambool Standard newspaper icon

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 29 2022 - 7:17am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retirement: Liz Cozens with the front page of the paper on the day she started work at The Standard in 1967 - a career that lasted 55 years. Picture: Morgan Hancock

It was the end of an era for The Standard on Friday with the paper's longest-serving employee Liz Cozens saying farewell after 55 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.