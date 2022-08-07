Uncle Locky encourages men to get tested for prostate cancer, saying it 'doesn't discriminate'

Gunditjmara elder Locky Eccles is proof that cancer doesn't discriminate.
The sprightly 69-year-old was walking seven kilometres each morning and umpiring football when his cousin Gary Dalton urged him to get tested for prostate cancer.
Advertisement
Mr Dalton, who lost his battle with the disease in 2020, was given the grim diagnosis in late 2019 that he only had months to live.
"He told me his prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level was very high and told me I should get checked," Mr Eccles said.
His first thought was that he didn't need to because he was fit and healthy and didn't have any symptoms.
But Mr Eccles said he wouldn't be here today if he hadn't heeded his cousin's advice.
He was shocked to learn that he too had prostate cancer.
The prognosis came just as the coronavirus pandemic hit and Mr Eccles said he would not have travelled to Melbourne for treatment.
That's why he's so grateful Warrnambool is now home to the South West Regional Cancer Centre.
Regular visits to the centre to undergo six months of radiation - after his regular seven kilometre walks - became part of his routine.
Earlier this week Mr Eccles got good news from his doctor - his PSA level is now down to 0.31.
It increased to over seven after his diagnosis.
Mr Eccles said he was certain he had been given a second chance by getting tested.
He is extremely grateful to community members who helped raise funds for the city's cancer centre.
Mr Eccles said he thanks mayor Vicki Jellie for her efforts in lobbying for the centre each time he sees her.
"I tell her 'if it wasn't for your place, I probably wouldn't be here'," Mr Eccles said.
He has encouraged other men to get checked for prostate cancer.
"When I was getting treatment I was still walking seven kilometres each morning," Mr Eccles said.
"I asked them whether I still should still be doing that. They said 'Uncle Locky you're the fittest bloke for your age we've ever had at the cancer centre. They said cancer doesn't discriminate'."
Advertisement
That response has stayed with Mr Eccles, who has vowed to ensure he raises awareness about the importance of getting tested.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.