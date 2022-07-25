Warrnambool will receive $36 million for a residential rehabilitation facility if the Liberals and Nationals win November's state election.
Opposition leader Matthew Guy and mental health spokeswoman Emma Kealy will make the announcement during a visit to the city on Tuesday.
The funding would see The Lookout - a 30-bed state-of-the-art treatment facility - built in Warrnambool.
Mr Guy said the facility would provide 24-hour care and support for south-west coast residents seeking help for alcohol and drug dependencies.
"Alcohol and drug addiction has a dreadful impact on local communities and unfortunately, regional Victoria lacks adequate support for people struggling with dependency issues," Mr Guy said. "To invest $36 million into a dedicated local facility with trained staff to support residents with addiction problems will go a long way to addressing the challenges the community currently face."
Ms Kealy said the commitment formed part of the Liberals and Nationals' overall plan for better mental health care across Victoria.
"Years of under-investment in this vital space has decimated the capability to get support close to home, and it's regional Victorians that are hardest hit," Ms Kealy said.
"The Liberals and Nationals will address the mental health crisis in our state and support Victorians in getting the help they need when they need it."
Member for South-West Coast Roma Britnell said her community had been forgotten by the state government.
She said only the Liberals and Nationals would deliver the necessary support services.
"Residents in the Warrnambool area shouldn't have to travel far and wide to access the support they need and deserve," Ms Britnell said. "A Matthew Guy Liberals and Nationals Government will deliver this shovel-ready project, which will provide proper care to locals facing the challenges of addiction."
The announcement comes after two reports revealed the number of people waiting for treatment had increased from 2385 to 4088. The Victorian Alcohol and Drug Association (VAADA) has recommended the state government immediately expand drug and alcohol treatment services in the state.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
