The Standard

State opposition makes $36 million promise to fund The Lookout alcohol and drug residential rehab facility

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 25 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 8:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Kealy

Warrnambool will receive $36 million for a residential rehabilitation facility if the Liberals and Nationals win November's state election.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.