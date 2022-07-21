A handful of the region's most experienced and credentialed cricketers are playing their part in developing talented Warrnambool and District juniors.
The Koroit Cricket Club has launched its very own term three junior cricket academy on Monday nights from 5.30pm for female and male players between 14 and 17 years old, aimed at getting budding cricketers ready for the season.
Under 15 coach and academy organiser Matt Bolan said it had exceeded all expectations so far.
"We're getting all the top bowlers and batters from across the region to come out and coach the kids between 14 and 17, it's been great," he said.
"It's got the Saints attached to it, but more or less we're getting some top-notch players from the region and it's not about recruiting for other clubs or our club, it's about improving the standard of junior cricket at all clubs.
"It's been our first year, myself and Nick Sinnott, in doing it, and it's separate to what the league does with its development academy. It's surprising how many kids don't play footy and just cricket."
Bolan said the club had already utilised the likes of Geelong Premier players Steph Townsend and Tiegan Kavanagh, Koroit senior coach Mitch Lang, Russells Creek pair Cam Williams and Matt Petherick, Wesley Yambuk's Matt Sinnott, Nestles' Jacob Hetherington and Merrivale's Jarrod Petherick to teach the kids.
"This is where we emphasise it's not club-based, we've had Steph Townsend, Tiegan Kavanagh, the boys from Nestles, Mitch from our club, it's been brilliant so far," he said.
"They've donated their time and the kids have really enjoyed it. The good thing is at the end of the night, the kids are beaming that they've learnt something and getting it from players at the highest level around here.
"It seems to have been successful so far, and to see teenage kids chatting freely and enjoying themselves is impressive."
With just over a month to go in the program Bolan said the numbers were encouraging.
"We've been running with around 14 kids in our inaugural academy - that's a number where people can still get one-on-one coaching," he said.
"We've got five weeks to go and we're looking forward to it."
