Jamieson Ballantyne will make his return from injury for the GWV Rebels on Saturday.
The 19-year-old midfielder headlines selection for the Rebels' round 13 clash against the Western Jets.
Advertisement
The Portland export has been sidelined with bone stress in recent weeks. His last appearance for the Rebels was in round nine.
South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual, Warrnambool's Ethan Boyd, Koroit's Connor Byrne and Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott have also been selected. Koroit's Jamie Lloyd is listed as emergency.
Talent Operations manager Brooke Brown said a return to basics was needed after a loss to Sandringham last round.
"We were disappointing in our skill error against the Dragons and really let an opportunity slip," she said.
"Our mistakes ended in Sandringham goals, which really hurt us."
The Rebels play at Williamstown Oval from 2.15pm on Saturday.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.