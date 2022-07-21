Sarah O'Donnell has seen both sides of success at South Warrnambool.
A two-time division one premiership player, O'Donnell remembers not winning a senior game in her first four seasons.
"(DIvision one) was bottom of the ladder until 2008 and from nowhere we've gone from the bottom in 2007 into making a grand final in 2008, though we didn't win," she said. "For a long time, South netball wasn't very competitive but it was around that 2008 year when Leah Kermeen came across that we really strengthened across all grades. Since then we've really improved out of sight."
O'Donnell, who plays her 300th senior game on Saturday with the Roosters' division two side, credits lifelong friendships as the glue that's made the club stronger.
"The actual people and the club, it's so good to be around," she said. "They all had really good attitudes and all the hard work that's gone in over the years, it's coming through now. It's building up those people and keeping everyone happy with the people and families involved."
With her father Gary Walsh a past South president, O'Donnell's loyalty to the club spans more than 20 years after starting netball as a 13-year-old.
"Back then there was only an under 17 comp," she said. "South didn't have the numbers so I just filled in the gaps early days before eventually an under 15s was introduced and I was able to play."
O'Donnell said she had a short hiatus as a teenager before returning at 18, while pregnancies and a move to Torquay were the only years she didn't play senior netball at the club.
The mum-of-two has also given to the club through coaching and is heavily invested in the South's junior program.
Mentoring several grades over the years, O'Donnell has led the 17 and under reserves team for the past two seasons after its introduction to the competition. The team sit atop the ladder this year.
"I've been coaching here and there when the club's needed people but I just enjoy helping out the juniors and seeing them come through," she said.
O'Donnell's division two team also sits in first place, while excitement is high at the club considering their open grade's stellar run this year.
"It's very exciting to see our open team on top of the ladder," O'Donnell said. "I've been there a good 20 plus years and I've never seen our opens play in a grand final so there is a lot of excitement around the club to see them reach a grand final and hopefully win it.
"From the opens down the squads, it's exciting."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
