"(DIvision one) was bottom of the ladder until 2008 and from nowhere we've gone from the bottom in 2007 into making a grand final in 2008, though we didn't win," she said. "For a long time, South netball wasn't very competitive but it was around that 2008 year when Leah Kermeen came across that we really strengthened across all grades. Since then we've really improved out of sight."