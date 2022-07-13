The Standard

Deakin University reports cyber attack

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated July 13 2022 - 2:15am, first published 2:00am
Cyber attack compromises contact details of 47,000 students

Hackers have accessed the contact details of nearly 47,000 current and past students at Deakin University following a cyber attack.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

