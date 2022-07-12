Forty up-and-coming junior cricketers will get access to specialised coaching through Warrnambool District Cricket Association's development pathways.
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod said it was an exciting opportunity for young players to get specialised coaching.
"It's been going 11 years," he said. "We sought a need for specialist coaching and identifying talent at the younger level.
"These kids take a lot from it and take it back to their clubs.
"It's very obvious after the eight weeks these kids are really ready to start playing higher level cricket and they give themselves a good chance to play at country weeks to come.
"And it's very beneficial for our successes at country week as well because of this coaching."
Two squads will participate in the Junior Development Academy program leading into the 2022-23 season.
Group one includes players who have shown skills at local under 13 level and are eligible for under 13 Country Week selection in January next year, while group two includes players who were under 13 Country Week aspirants last season or who were nominated by their club coaches to be considered at this level.
The program commences from Sunday, July 31 and runs through to September. Andrew Thomson and Jason Mungean will oversee the program.
Players chosen to participate in the academy are:
Group 1: Hunter Chatfield (Nestles), Angus Nicolson, Harry Brooks, Jack Dwyer (West Warrnambool), Lachlan Primmer, Samuel Membrey, Jack McLaren, Oscar Poumako, Will Blythe (Allansford-Panmure), Sam White, Ajay Sonti (Koroit), Max Hogan, Sam Bushell (Russells Creek), Ben Gordon, Edward Morrison (Hawkesdale), Jack Wagg, Lucas Harper, Blake Robertson, Billy Wagg (Port Fairy), Lachlan Walters (Nth W'bool Eels), Noah Burgess, Jagger Lynch, Alfie Mahony-Gilchrist, Ollie Marris (Merrivale), Jobe Baker, Arlo Herry, Max Slater, Eamon Sloane (Mortlake).
Group 2: Johno McKenzie, Ryder McLean, Jacob Lucas, (West Warrnambool,) Ned Russell, Lachlan Gome, Josh Campbell (Brierly Christ Church), Josh McKenzie, Hayden Nevill (Nirranda), Brandon Lynch, Zeth Flook (Russells Creek), Cohen Laidlaw, Cruz Perry (Koroit), Aiden Dwyer, Archie Hocking (Port Fairy), Beau Gannon, Charlie Mahoney-Gilchrist (Merrivale), Nathan Finch (Southern Titans), Liam Dwyer (Hawkesdale), Charlie Jellie, Hugh Hunter (Nestles), Oliver Ricketts, Sullivan Harris (Dennington).
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
