Warrnambool District Cricket Association announce junior academy participants

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:32am, first published 4:30am
FUTURE: Russells Creek's Zeth Flook is among the players chosen for the program. Picture: Anthony Brady

Forty up-and-coming junior cricketers will get access to specialised coaching through Warrnambool District Cricket Association's development pathways.

