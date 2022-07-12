The Standard

Warrnambool's tourist numbers up as school holidays bring welcome boost for businesses

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 12 2022 - 2:30am, first published 2:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKES A VILLAGE: Visitor numbers have increased across south-west tourist destinations but many businesses are now grappling with the demand amid staff shortages. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Visitor numbers to one city drawcard surged past pre-pandemic levels on the school holidays while the return of whales signalled it was business as usual again for the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.