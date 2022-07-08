Sunday's Western Victoria Female Football League under 18 elimination final against Portland will hold plenty of significance for talented Warrnambool duo Lucy El-Hage and Latoya Folima.
The Blues duo will both play their 50th match on the finals stage at D.C. Farran Oval in Mortlake in what is sure to be a memorable occasion.
Advertisement
El-Hage - who started playing with Warrnambool in Auskick as a youngster - said she was excited to pull on the jumper for her milestone match in a crunch clash.
"Yeah it's exciting, the girls have worked hard this year - it's been a while since we've been able to make finals," she said.
"I did my wrist earlier this year so I'm really stoked to be back and able to play in the finals."
The Blues skipper said the game had provided her with plenty of opportunities across her 50 games.
"I love the sport itself - girls footy is so lighthearted and fun, and I've met lots of new people," she said.
"It's really good fun."
MORE SPORT:
Folima said the group was ready for a big challenge on Sunday.
"I'm so excited, it's good to play finals considering there wasn't many girls teams, so to get there is great," she said.
Across a rewarding journey at the club, the youngster said she was enjoying watching the game grow in the south-west region.
"I've been playing since year seven and I really enjoy the aggression and having a good time with the girls," she said.
"It's a sport women are really getting into now - it's not helpful COVID was there so it backed off a bit.
"But it's making a comeback and I reckon next year it will be too."
Blues coach Dean Kilpatrick said the girls were refreshed after the break and looking forward to testing themselves in a final.
"They touched us up nicely in the first game of the year but we've managed to turn the tables in the last two games, so we go in with a lot of confidence," he said.
"We played Horsham on the weekend and got a lot of confidence out of that too. We've got 33 on the list and 17 of them are new this year.
Advertisement
"The skill level is picking up immensely and the key is to getting to the right spots. Hopefully we get the job done."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.