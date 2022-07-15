The Standard
Updated

Trailers, bikes and car stolen in Gorae West burglary

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 15 2022 - 12:13am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Portland police have released images of multiple trailers, motorbikes and a Ford Territory stolen from a south-west rural property.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.