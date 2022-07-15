Portland police have released images of multiple trailers, motorbikes and a Ford Territory stolen from a south-west rural property.
Detective Senior Constable Dimitrios Vassiliou, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said detectives attended a Gorae West property last week after reports of a break-in.
Thieves gained access to a shed sometime on July 3 and stole two trailers (registrations X58961 and V87607), a silver unregistered Honda motorcycle, a Suzuki R400 bike, a ride-on lawn mower and security cameras.
A red Ford Territory (registration TBH 357) parked outside the shed was also stolen
The items have a combined total of more than $23,000.
"Detectives attended the address yesterday with the Warrnambool police crime scene unit and processed the scene," Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou said.
"It appears the offenders have gained entry to the shed by cutting open a chain and padlock to the shed.
"Given there were two trailers stolen, there was likely more than one vehicle and offender involved."
Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou urged anyone with information, or CCTV footage, to contact Portland police on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
