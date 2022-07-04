South-west farmers are celebrating after 121.6mm of rain fell in June.
Bureau of Meteorology data shows the rainfall was an increase on last year's rainfall for the month, which was 89mm.
Winslow farmer Jock O'Keefe said he was relieved there was some substantial rain in the latter weeks of the month.
"It was a good month in the end - it didn't look too good in the first two weeks," Mr O'Keefe said.
He said farmers had been desperate for rain after a drier than usual April and May.
The data showed 61.6mm fell in May, while only 20.8mm fell in April - that's compared to an average mean of 75.8mm and 52.4, respectively.
"We wanted rain because it has been very dry," Mr O'Keefe said.
"It's been tough because we had no feed because we haven't had any rain."
Mr O'Keefe said he hoped the June rainfall would help ease the reliance on outsourced feed for the remainder of winter.
He said the cost of feed had spiked, making it a tough time.
However he was optimistic about the coming months, with the high price of milk and the recent rain.
The June 2022 rainfall was higher than that month in 2021 - when 89mm fell on the city.
The coldest day was on June 2 when the mercury dipped to 3C, while on June 6 the temperature reached a top of 11.4.
The coldest June day in 2021 was on the 21st - when the temperature dipped to 0.6C.
The total rainfall for the first four days of July was 7.2mm.
In July last year a total of 98.4mm was recorded for the city.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
