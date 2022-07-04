The Standard

South-west farmers celebrate as rain falls on city

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 5 2022 - 6:54am, first published July 4 2022 - 1:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WET AND COLD: Farmers are celebrating a good amount of rainfall in June.

South-west farmers are celebrating after 121.6mm of rain fell in June.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.