The Standard

Moyne Shire Council's overall direction rating lower, shows survey

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 5 2022 - 7:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT: Moyne Shire councillors including mayor Ian Smith and Karen Foster are keen to implement changes in areas identified as needing improvement in a survey.

A decline in Moyne Shire Council's overall direction has prompted councillor Karen Foster to call for a review of how it communicates with residents.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.