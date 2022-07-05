Warrnambool couple express gratitude for support for premature baby

A Warrnambool mother is eternally grateful to community members who are ensuring she can be by the side of her newborn son Miles.
Bree Jarvis gave birth to the the tiny tot on June 21 when she was 31 weeks pregnant.
When she was 28 weeks pregnant she was admitted to the Sunshine Hospital with contractions.
"I was loaded with steroids and that has made a huge difference to Miles - this is why he is not needing oxygen support now," Ms Jarvis said.
After that she was allowed to return home to rest.
"Then Miles decided that at 31 weeks it was time to come."
Ms Jarvis and her partner Tim Smithyman said the staff at South West Healthcare were amazing.
"We had an amazing team on that day and we wouldn't have our two beautiful boys if it wasn't for them. We can't thank them enough for their ongoing support," she said.
Miles is now being cared for at the Northern Health Special Care Nursery in Epping.
Ms Jarvis is staying in Melbourne while her partner Tim and the couple's son August are home in Warrnambool.
The couple's friend Charmaine has set up a GoFundMe to help cover their accommodation, travel and food costs.
She said the couple was so grateful because the hospital didn't offer any accommodation for families.
"The love and support we have received so far is just unbelievable," Ms Jarvis said.
"There are no words to describe just how grateful we truly are to our community and the kindness from everyone is just so heart warming.
"We just cannot thank you all enough. The generosity has allowed me to be able to stay up here with Miles and focus on him, while helping our family be together when we can be without the added stress.
"It means the absolute world to us - truly.
"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
Ms Jarvis said Miles was progressing well.
"He has been off oxygen support for a week now and doing well," she said.
"We are struggling to get his feed volume up as his stomach just can't handle it but he is currently tolerating 25ml of milk.
"He does have a lot of fleeting desaturations so his oxygen and heart rate goes up and down all day.
"He has small episodes where he forgets to breathe - he is on caffeine to try help him remember to breath. "When he does this he normally needs stimulation from a nurse or myself to prompt him to take a breath.
"He is slowly putting on weight and doing really well considering his prematurity."
Ms Jarvis said his big brother had the chance to meet Miles for a few minutes.
"We were lucky to be granted five mins for August to meet Miles to help him understand where his baby brother is as well as mum," she said.
People can help the family by making a donation here.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
