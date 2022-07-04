THREE NAIDOC award winners from Warrnambool have one thing they want to do - to pass their knowledge and skills on to younger generations.
Each NAIDOC Week Gunditjmara Aboriginal Cooperative presents six awards.
Female youth of the year Jaynaya Miller said it meant a lot to win.
"It shows I'm doing something and people are noticing," she said.
During her time in Warrnambool, she led groups of female Aboriginal youth and organised events.
Indigenous artist Tracy Roach took out female Elder of the year.
"I wasn't expecting it, it was a real shock to get this," Aunty Tracy said. "It's very powerful especially being part of the Stolen Generation and coming home."
She said the NAIDOC theme - Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! - to her meant celebrating with the community.
"I suffer from depression but today made me get up, stand up and show up," she said.
"The week is special because I get to be black and proud."
This year NAIDOC Week runs from July 3-10 celebrating and recognising the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Former Warrnambool resident Lowell Hunter took out the creative talent award at the National NAIDOC Week Awards in Melbourne on Saturday.
"I was blown away just to be nominated, selected as a finalist then being recipient for the whole of the country is quite an amazing feeling," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
