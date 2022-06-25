Driver clocked at 143km/h, police issue wet weather warning

South-west highway patrol police officers are warning drivers to slow down in wet conditions after a motorist was clocked at 143km/h.
A police spokesman said the 35-year-old man from Kurunjang, in the Melbourne western suburbs, was travelling on the Hamilton Highway near Darlington when he was intercepted last week.
Advertisement
"Very unfortunately for him, that's just way too quick, especially in the wet," he said.
"Running late for an appointment is not a valid reason for speeding. It's a poor excuse.
"It would be far better to just be more organised and leave a bit earlier.
"An infringement notice was issued for $727 dollars and the man will be banned from driving for six months."
The spokesman said that with more wet weather predicted this week it was vital that drivers slowed down and drove to the conditions.
"We've had some wet weather and it looks like there's more on the way," he said.
"Wet weather does impact on visibility, slow down, drive to the conditions not just the posted speed limit and make sure you arrive at your destination safely," he said.
Last Friday afternoon a 30-year-old man was pulled over by police and a check revealed he was unlicensed.
"He has not had a valid licence since October 2019," the spokesman said.
"His vehicle was impounded for 30 days which will attract towing and storage fees of $1295," he said.
"That driver will have the opportunity to explain why he was driving to a magistrate at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court in the near future."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Advertisement
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.