Police warn drivers to slow down after man intercepted at 143km/h

By Andrew Thomson
Updated June 26 2022 - 2:12am, first published June 25 2022 - 10:49pm
Driver clocked at 143km/h, police issue wet weather warning

South-west highway patrol police officers are warning drivers to slow down in wet conditions after a motorist was clocked at 143km/h.

Local News

