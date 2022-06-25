Warrant out for arrest of south-west man

Police are seeking information from the public after a warrant was issued for the arrest of Simon Carr.
A police spokeswoman said the 38-year-old Mr Carr was known to be actively avoiding police who are attempting to locate him in relation to failing to appear at the magistrates court while on bail after being charged with breaching a community corrections order.
"Mr Carr is thought to be residing in Portland, but is known to frequent the Hamilton and Warrnambool areas," she said.
"He is required to attend a police station and present himself to have the warrant dealt with as soon as possible.
"If you have any information relating to his whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," she said.
