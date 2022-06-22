The Standard
Primary Performers present Annie Jr. at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool on June 24 and 25

Updated June 23 2022 - 8:16am, first published June 22 2022 - 5:55am
MUSICAL: Primary Performers cast members Finn Davis, 10, (playing Daddy Warbucks), Lily Cheeseman, 10, (Annie) and Cassie Hartwich, 11, (Miss Hannigan) at Lighthouse Theatre. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A CAST of more than 60 children will bring Annie Jr. to life at the Lighthouse Theatre this week.

