A CAST of more than 60 children will bring Annie Jr. to life at the Lighthouse Theatre this week.
Advertisement
The students from grades one to six have rehearsed since April and is Primary Performers' first production in three years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The program is run by the Lighthouse Theatre, but relies on volunteers alongside long-time directors Richard and Kerry Ziegeler, musical director Warren Easley and vocal director Liz Jackway. It is funded by Warrnambool City Council.
Lighthouse Theatre service manager Xavier Dannock said after a grim two years of disappointment for the group of young performers it was rewarding to see the production come to life in 2022.
"As always, we've been blown away with the dedication and hard work our Primary Performers have put in to make Annie Jr. come to life," he said.
Mr Dannock said the production featured Tilly the cavoodle in a starring role, a full set, costumes and props.
"We are making the show experience for the kids as realistic as possible," he said.
The cast is led by Lily Cheeseman as Annie.
It tells the story of Annie, an orphan who has lived her life in care under the cruel Miss Hannigan until Oliver 'Daddy' Warbucks decides to adopt her.
Primary Performers have two sold-out primary school shows on Friday. Tickets are still available for the public shows on Friday, from 6.30pm-7pm and Saturday from 2pm-3.30pm.
Tickets are $15 each or $12.50 per person if attending as a family of four.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.