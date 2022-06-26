The Standard

Warrnambool police set focus on community engagement ahead of NAIDOC week

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 26 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ENGAGEMENT: Staff Senior Sergent Brett Jackson, Acting Inspector Tania Barbary, Aboriginal Community Liaison Officer Johnny Day and Acting Superintendent Paul Marshall. Picture: Anthony Brady

A new Aboriginal community liaison officer hopes to help foster community-police relationships while a plaque honouring traditional owners of the land is set to soon be revealed ahead of NAIDOC week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.