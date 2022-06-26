The Standard

South-west residents struggling to get by

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
June 26 2022 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH TIMES: Brophy Family and Youth Services team leader Leah McDonald.

South-west families struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living are being forced to make decisions no one should ever have to make.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.