South-west residents struggling to get by

South-west families struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living are being forced to make decisions no one should ever have to make.
Brophy Family and Youth Services housing support and linkages programs team leader Leah McDonald said there had been an increase in the number of people seeking help.
"The impacts of major increases in utility costs for people already struggling will be significant," Ms McDonald said.
"We would be safe to assume that the increases are already forcing choices between having the ability to purchase healthy, nutritious food or warmth for a family or individual.
"Add to that the cost of rental properties in the local area and you have a perfect storm that could see rapid decline in people's physical and mental health and decreased active community engagement."
Ms McDonald said staff members were encouraging clients to reach out to the National Debt Hotline.
She said people struggling were also being advised to access utility relief grants.
Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change Lily D'Ambrosio said this week people had two weeks left to apply for a $250 Power Saving Bonus.
Eligible concession card holders who visit the Victorian Energy Compare site to find a better deal can apply for the bonus.
"We know the cost of living is going up and we're playing a role in supporting Victorians who are paying more for power than they should," Ms D'Amrbosio said.
"Our $250 Power Saving Bonus is already providing immediate financial relief for those struggling to pay their power bills and from 1 July will be available to all Victorians - helping everyone find a better energy deal."
Victorians who do not have access to a computer or the internet can call the Victorian Energy Compare helpline on 1800 000 832 or receive support from a community outreach partners
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
